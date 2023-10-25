close
Tamil Nadu CM orders 4% DA increase for govt employees, teachers

The Chief Minister has ordered increasing the DA from the present 42 to 46 per cent from July 1 this year

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.
The move is set to benefit about 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, entailing an additional, annual expenditure of Rs 2546.16 crore, an official release here said.
The Chief Minister has ordered increasing the DA from the present 42 to 46 per cent from July 1 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Dearness Allowance

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

