Tariff fix key to India-US trade deal negotiations, govt remains hopeful

Multi-pronged strategy in the works to help exporters

Dubbing the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war”, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said the additional 25% tariff on India could disappear “real easy” if Russian oil purchases ceased | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

New Delhi remains hopeful of resuming trade deal negotiations with Washington, though resolving the issue of the United States’ steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports will be essential before any agreement can be struck, a senior government official said on Thursday. 
“We are hopeful to get back on the table soon … whenever we strike a deal, both the tariffs (the 25 per cent reciprocal levy and the punitive 25 tariff for India’s purchases of Russian oil) need to be addressed. It doesn’t need to be at the same exact time; it can be done in multiple ways.
