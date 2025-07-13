Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

Tax refunds account for 17.6% of FY25 gross collections, payout time drops

Tax refunds in FY25 accounted for 17.6% of gross collections, a sharp rise from FY14. The average time to process refunds dropped to 17 days in 2024, compared to 93 days in 2013

India’s net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.
premium

The introduction of pre-filled returns, automation in refund processing, real-time TDS adjustments, and online grievance redress mechanisms have led to reduced delays and improved taxpayer experience | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Refunds accounted for 17.6 per cent of India’s gross direct tax collections in FY24-25, up from 11.5 per cent in FY13-14, highlighting changes in tax revenue flows over the past decade, according to Finance Ministry sources.
 
Alongside this increase, the time taken by the income-tax department to process refunds has dropped sharply. On average, taxpayers received refunds in 17 days in 2024, compared to 93 days in 2013, marking an 81.7 per cent decline in processing time.
 
Data from the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (PrCCA) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) show that refunds issued rose from
Topics : tax refunds direct tax collections income-tax department Finance Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon