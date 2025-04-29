The price of building India: Why cement remains in the 28% GST slab

The 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in December 2018 had deferred a decision on bringing down GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, despite recognising it to be the only mass consumption item apart from automobile parts facing the highest slab, originally meant for luxury and sin goods.

“The revenue from cement is around Rs 13,000 crore and that of auto parts has estimated revenue of Rs 20,000 crore. So if we bring down these items from 28 to 18, there will be an impact of Rs 33,000 crore. The Council felt that