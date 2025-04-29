Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / The price of building India: Why cement remains in the 28% GST slab

The price of building India: Why cement remains in the 28% GST slab

Cement contributes significantly to the government exchequer not just due to its high tax rate, but also because credit availment is blocked and restricted under the statute

cement, cement sector
Premium

Cement remains the only construction material — key to infrastructure development — that is still taxed at 28 per cent.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in December 2018 had deferred a decision on bringing down GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, despite recognising it to be the only mass consumption item apart from automobile parts facing the highest slab, originally meant for luxury and sin goods. 
“The revenue from cement is around Rs 13,000 crore and that of auto parts has estimated revenue of Rs 20,000 crore. So if we bring down these items from 28 to 18, there will be an impact of Rs 33,000 crore. The Council felt that
Topics : cement industry cement firms India's infrastructure GST ON CEMENT

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon