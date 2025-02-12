Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / This is right time to invest in India: PM Modi invites French businesses

This is right time to invest in India: PM Modi invites French businesses

Modi said this is the right time to come to India as it offers countless opportunities for investments and collaborations in areas such as defence, advanced technology, fintech, pharma among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Modi said the India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French businesses to invest in India, saying when France's technology and India's talent unite a global transformation will happen.

Addressing the India-France CEO Forum here on Tuesday, Modi said this is the right time to come to India as it offers countless opportunities for investments and collaborations in areas such as defence, advanced technology, fintech, pharma among others.

"I welcome you all to join India's development journey. When France's finesse and India's scale meet... When India's pace and France's precision join... When France's technology and India's talent unite... Then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen," he told the gathering of the business leaders.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the event.

Modi said the India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation.

"It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment and ensures a better future for the coming generations," he said in post on X.

In his address, Modi said, "This is the right time to come to India. Everyone's progress is linked to India's progress. An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil bidding, oil and gas auction, gas auction, gas bidding, OALP, OALP auction, OALPX

India Energy Week: Govt opens biggest oil & gas bidding round under OALP

Piyush Goyal

Can look at 10x growth in India-Israel bilateral trade: Piyush Goyal

India's net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.

Net direct tax collection rises 14.7% to Rs 17.8 trillion until Feb 10

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

No immediate review of China investment in India, says CEA Nageswaran

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Speedy rebound in growth on strong foundation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Narendra Modi foreign investments in India India-France Fintech sector defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon