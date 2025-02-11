India's growth trajectory remains steady, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India’s growth trajectory remains steady, with no other country growing consistently at 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent or more. “India is in a demographic sweet spot that will last another 15–20 years. This is the country where, if you stay the course, you are rewarded," India’s chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said here today.
Nageswaran said India’s capital markets remain strong despite the rupee depreciating at an average of 3 per cent annually due to inflation differentials. “The depth of capital markets and exit opportunities remains robust, and that is what matters to investors,” the CEA said at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2025 here.
He noted that global trade and capital flows seen in previous decades may not continue, citing inflation and tighter financial conditions. “We have to be realistic that the trade and investment flows we saw in previous decades may not continue. A decade ago, low interest rates enabled capital flows, but now inflation is likely to be structurally higher,” he said.
Nageswaran also stated that India’s financial sector still requires a structured regulatory approach considering its size, middle-income status, and financial literacy levels. “While deregulation in India’s non-financial sector spurred growth, we must now focus on maximising domestic financial growth, allowing enterprises and households to pursue economic opportunities without excessive compliance burdens,” he said, adding that no developed nation has achieved sustained growth without a “vibrant” small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.
He also cautioned against an aggressive shift to non-fossil fuels, warning that a premature transition could disrupt energy supply and increase capital costs. “Energy security must remain a priority; we cannot sacrifice it in the name of energy transition,” he said.
“For a country of this size, a premature transition could lead to energy intermittency and spiralling capital costs. The opening of nuclear energy to private sector participation in this year’s Union Budget is a significant step forward. But as we embrace clean energy, we must remain pragmatic and not turn global energy trends into a rigid doctrine,” added Nageswaran.