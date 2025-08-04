Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu government signs Rs 32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs in South Tamil Nadu. Key projects include a space park and shipbuilding PSU, with JSW and RGE as major investors

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

According to sources, a foreign major is expected to partner with CREW, a leading supplier of coaches and rail systems to Indian Railways, along with a major port in India. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government of Tamil Nadu on Monday signed deals with multiple companies for investments totalling around Rs 32,554 crore, creating close to 50,000 jobs in the southern districts of the state, during the TN Rising Investors Conclave. The state also announced plans to set up a 250-acre space park in Thoothukudi and a public sector undertaking for shipbuilding.
 
In addition, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,530 crore, including the VinFast unit in Thoothukudi. Among the memorandums of understanding signed are a Rs 4,953 crore man-made fibre manufacturing unit by Singapore-based RGE (Royal Golden Eagle), which will create 1,065 jobs; a Rs 5,225 crore renewable energy unit by JSW, generating 3,630 jobs; a Rs 5,000 crore ammunition and propellants manufacturing unit by Shakthi Group, creating 2,000 jobs; and a Rs 1,500 crore shipbuilding component manufacturing project by Chennai Radha Engineering Works (CREW), which will generate more than 1,400 jobs.
 
 
According to sources, a foreign major is expected to partner with CREW, a leading supplier of coaches and rail systems to Indian Railways, along with a major port in India. Reports also indicate that the world’s largest shipbuilding company, HD Hyundai, and Cochin Shipyard are in talks to set up a shipbuilding unit in South India.
 
“We are paying more attention to progress in all sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicle manufacturing, solar cells, green hydrogen production, and information data centres,” Stalin said, addressing the conclave. Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa added that the government is ensuring that all regions, including the Western Region, Delta Region, and South Tamil Nadu, see massive investments. "There is widespread industrial development in Tamil Nadu. Wherever you go, there is infrastructure and world-class facilities. Therefore, educated youth, especially women, are getting employment opportunities," Rajaa said.

More From This Section

fishing, fisheries

India's marine fish landings drop 2% to 3.47 million tonnes in 2024

Oil refinery

Tankers deliver barrels of Russian crude to India despite US, EU pressure

fishing fishermen fisherman fish

India's marine fish catch dips 2% in 2024, Gujarat leads landings

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

India's IOC buys 7 mn barrels US, Abu Dhabi crude amid Russian oil decline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi defiant as Trump steps up pressure on India's Russian oil purchases

Topics : Tamil Nadu Investment Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon