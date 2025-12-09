Traders spring up in West Asia to supply sanctioned Russian oil to India

Indian private sector and state-run refiners continued to receive crude oil from Russian suppliers even after November 21 — the winding-down date for US sanctions on supplies from leading Russian oil producers imposed in October — as new intermediaries sprung up in West Asia to sell the oil, according to senior refining sources and ship tracking data. Some of the cargoes are still being supplied by sanctioned Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil producer, data from maritime intelligence agencies Kpler and Vortexa showed.

The new sellers of Russian oil, outside the ambit of western sanctions, include firms like Alghaf Marine, Redwood Global