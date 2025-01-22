Trump administration's stance may open doors for bilateral FTA with India

India is encouraged by the shift in the stance of the United States (US) administration under President Donald Trump to engage with countries in negotiating bilateral free-trade agreements (FTAs) for greater market access.

Government officials described this as a “positive development” for India. “It’s a positive approach because the US is looking at engaging with countries for sectoral and bilateral FTAs, where there are synergies,” a senior government official said on Wednesday.

According to the memorandum on the “America First Trade Policy”, issued shortly after Trump took office, the US government will identify countries with which agreements can be negotiated