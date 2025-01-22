Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump administration's stance may open doors for bilateral FTA with India

Trump administration's stance may open doors for bilateral FTA with India

During Trump's first term, India held extensive discussions with the US on a mini trade deal

Donald trump, Trump
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is encouraged by the shift in the stance of the United States (US) administration under President Donald Trump to engage with countries in negotiating bilateral free-trade agreements (FTAs) for greater market access. 
Government officials described this as a “positive development” for India. “It’s a positive approach because the US is looking at engaging with countries for sectoral and bilateral FTAs, where there are synergies,” a senior government official said on Wednesday. 
According to the memorandum on the “America First Trade Policy”, issued shortly after Trump took office, the US government will identify countries with which agreements can be negotiated
Topics : United States Free Trade Agreements Donald Trump

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon