Unplanned green transition hurts smaller nations: Qatar, Guyana ministers

Demonising oil and gas, and an unplanned green transition, hurts consumers and smaller nations, Energy Ministers of Qatar and Guyana, two hydrocarbon-dependent economies, have stressed at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2024.

While Qatar is the world's largest natural gas exporter, Guyana has become one of the newest major petroleum-producing countries in the world.

The majority of countries who planned on reaching net-zero status by 2050, don't have a plan to get there, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar said, speaking at a discussion session at IEW.

"A lot of countries are realising that they can't achieve these targets and are taking either a 180-degree turn or are living in that dream of getting re-elected based on that policy. Irresponsibly saying that we don't need fossil fuel is like shooting ourselves in the foot as humanity," al-Kaabi said, coming down primarily on Western nations.

"We all talk about renewables as a source of electricity. However, it does not solve the petrochemicals part. The majority of what you see around you, above you, the plastics, clothes, glasses, all come from fossil fuels. Even in an electric car, plastic is on the dashboard," al-Kaabi said.

He stressed natural gas is going to be needed in the foreseeable future, and European nations will change their policy of not buying the fuel from Russia going forward.

The Minister said coupled with the pandemic, this stretched available gas supplies and spiked gas prices scarce, which is bad for the market. "Even as producers of gas, it destroys markets and hurts consumers who would want to be healthy consumers for the long term," the Minister said.

In the first eight months of the current financial year, more than 45 per cent of India's Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) imports originated from Qatar, followed by the United Arab Emirates (14.1 per cent), Commerce Department data shows.

Petronet LNG, India's flagship LNG terminal-owning company, on Tuesday announced a new long-term deal to source 7.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG from Qatar.

Oil Demand vs Production

Some nations are trying to stop oil production when they should be trying to stop demand for oil, Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources of Guyana said, speaking at the same discussion.

"If you stop production even as demand exists you are putting pressure on the people of a country such as mine, and those in Africa," he said.

Crude reserves were discovered in the South American country's offshore waters in May 2019. Beginning production in December 2019, Guyana currently produces 650,000 barrels of oil per day.

The country has already activated two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSOs) and will see another two FPSOs in their territorial waters in the next 2-3 years.

"We are well poised to produce 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. Even when we have 10 FPSOs producing 2 million barrels per day, we will still be a carbon sink country. Our forests have the ability to hold 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon," he said. Guyana is the second most forested nation on earth, with more than 98 per cent of its land covered by dense vegetation.

Guyana knows the window is closing on oil and wants to extract as much of it and ship it since no one will put in investments in poorer and smaller nations to become green, Bharrat said.

The Caribbean region needs at least $14 billion to achieve 47 per cent renewable energy, he pointed out. "No one is going to give the Caribbean those funds. We believe in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in a substantive manner and using that money to fulfil the aspirations of our people," he said.