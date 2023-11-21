FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Qatar live match time, streaming

The Indian football team will take centre stage today (November 21) when Sunil Chhetri's side takes on Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 7 PM IST today.

India vs Qatar football head-to-head

India have yet to win a football match against Qatar. However, they have played out a famous draw against them in 2019. In the three matches between the two countries, Qatar won 2 games.

Total matches played: 3

Qatar won: 2

India won: 0

Drawn: 1

India vs Qatar football history

India had surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha. Qatar were then in red-hot form, having won the Asia Cup title in early 2019.

Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri was absent in that match as he was indisposed and he would be eager to show his class at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. However, scoring chances for the hosts are expected to be far less than the visitors.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had captained the team that night in Doha in front of a partisan expatriate crowd, will have to be at his best again on Tuesday to thwart the marauding Qataris as he had done four years ago.

India vs Qatar football match win prediction

Qatar will start as firm favourites against India today, given their superb form. They have thrashed Afghanistan 8-1 in their first match in FIFA World Cup qualifier. However, India would be high on confidence after registered 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16. India are expected to give a tough fight to Qatar.

What happens if India win the football against Qatar today?

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. If India beat Qatar, then their chances for securing a place in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be confirmed.

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: India vs Qatar football live match and streaming details

When will the India vs Qatar football match will take place?

The India vs Qatar football match will occur on November 21, 2023.

What is the live match timing of the India vs Qatar football match in India?

The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 7 PM IST today in Bhubaneshwar.

Which TV channel will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match in India.

How do you watch the India vs Qatar World Cup qualifier match live stream in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the India vs Qatar football match in India for free.