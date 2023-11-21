Sensex (0.40%)
65919.84 + 264.69
Nifty (0.42%)
19776.70 + 82.70
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41939.70 + 83.25
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
6456.85 -7.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43697.40 + 112.45
Heatmap

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Qatar live match time, streaming

The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 7 PM IST today. Jio Cinemas will livestream the India vs Qatar football match in India for free.

Indian football team

India had surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian football team will take centre stage today (November 21) when Sunil Chhetri's side takes on Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 7 PM IST today. 

India vs Qatar football head-to-head
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India have yet to win a football match against Qatar. However, they have played out a famous draw against them in 2019. In the three matches between the two countries, Qatar won 2 games.

Total matches played: 3
Qatar won: 2
India won: 0
Drawn: 1

India vs Qatar football history

India had surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second-round qualifiers in Doha. Qatar were then in red-hot form, having won the Asia Cup title in early 2019.

Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri was absent in that match as he was indisposed and he would be eager to show his class at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. However, scoring chances for the hosts are expected to be far less than the visitors.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had captained the team that night in Doha in front of a partisan expatriate crowd, will have to be at his best again on Tuesday to thwart the marauding Qataris as he had done four years ago.

India vs Qatar football match win prediction

Qatar will start as firm favourites against India today, given their superb form. They have thrashed Afghanistan 8-1 in their first match in FIFA World Cup qualifier. However, India would be high on confidence after registered 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16. India are expected to give a tough fight to Qatar.

What happens if India win the football against Qatar today?

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. If India beat Qatar, then their chances for securing a place in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be confirmed. 

Also Read

Asian Games Highlights: India win Gold in Cricket and Kabaddi; Tally 107

Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally

Asian Games Highlights, Day 8: 3 Gold, 15 total; India 4th in medals tally

Asian Games 2023 Day 1 Highlights: India bag 5 medals in rowing, shooting

Asian Games Highlights, Day 11: Neeraj wins Gold, Jena Silver; IND tally 81

Football injuries cost leading leagues $767 mn in Qatar World Cup Season

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Manvir helps India beat Kuwait 1-0 in away match

Everton gets biggest sporting sanction in EPL history for financial breach

Messi's Argentina lose 1st match since World Cup, Colombia beat Brazil

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video


The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: India vs Qatar football live match and streaming details


When will the India vs Qatar football match will take place?

The India vs Qatar football match will occur on November 21, 2023.

What is the live match timing of the India vs Qatar football match in India?

The India vs Qatar football match will begin at 7 PM IST today in Bhubaneshwar.

Which TV channel will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast the India vs Qatar football match in India.

How do you watch the India vs Qatar World Cup qualifier match live stream in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the India vs Qatar football match in India for free. 
Topics : FIFA World Cup Indian Football Team Indian football Qatar football sports broadcasting BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon