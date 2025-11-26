Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UP to simplify industrial land allotment for MSMEs to draw fresh investment

UP to simplify industrial land allotment for MSMEs to draw fresh investment

The state aims to lower land costs and boost private investment through a plug-and-play model, lease-rental options and expanded industrial land banks

MSME
premium

During a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the high cost of industrial land was highlighted as a major hurdle for expansion, technology upgrades, and the establishment of both new and existing units.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and attract fresh private investment, the Uttar Pradesh government is framing a new policy to simplify industrial land allotment in the sector.
 
UP has the maximum number of 9 million MSMEs in India, a key driver of employment and economic growth in the state.
 
During a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the high cost of industrial land was highlighted as a major hurdle for expansion, technology upgrades, and the establishment of both new and existing units. The proposed policy aims to expand the industrial land bank
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government MSME sector MSMEs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon