UP to simplify industrial land allotment for MSMEs to draw fresh investment

To boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and attract fresh private investment, the Uttar Pradesh government is framing a new policy to simplify industrial land allotment in the sector.
UP has the maximum number of 9 million MSMEs in India, a key driver of employment and economic growth in the state.
During a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the high cost of industrial land was highlighted as a major hurdle for expansion, technology upgrades, and the establishment of both new and existing units. The proposed policy aims to expand the industrial land bank