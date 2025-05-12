US-China reciprocal tariff truce likely to narrow India's export edge

A trade truce between the United States (US) and China following negotiations over the weekend in Geneva could erode the tariff advantage Indian exporters enjoyed after Washington slapped sweeping import duties on Chinese goods in April.

The US has agreed to pare back tariffs on Chinese imports from a combined 145 per cent to 30 per cent, including a 20 per cent levy on fentanyl, effective May 14. In return, China will reduce its tariffs on US goods to 10 per cent from 125 per cent. The revised tariff framework will apply for a 90-day window, the two sides announced