Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US crackdown on Chinese goods open export window for Indian e-sellers: GTRI

US crackdown on Chinese goods open export window for Indian e-sellers: GTRI

As far as reforms are concerned, the report said that India's current trade system is still geared towards large, traditional exporters and not small online sellers

trade, import, export, container, packaging, factory

For these e-commerce players, red tape often outweighs support. Indian banks remain a major hurdle for exporters as they struggle to handle the high volume and small-value nature of e-commerce exports | Image: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States’ (US) crackdown on Chinese low-value e-commerce shipments has opened a “rare and potentially lucrative” window for Indian exporters of items such as handicrafts, fashion, and home goods, a Delhi-based think tank said on Sunday.
 
“With over 1 lakh e-commerce sellers and $5 billion in current exports, India is well positioned to fill the gap left by China—particularly in customised, small-batch products like handicrafts, fashion, and home goods,” according to a report released by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), adding that in order to achieve this, reforms will be critical.
 
On April 2, American President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing the ‘de minimis’ exemption for imports from China and Hong Kong. This rule had previously allowed small packages valued up to $800 to enter the US without any duty—benefiting Amazon and Chinese firms like Shein and Temu.
 
 
Trump further raised the tariffs on China, including on e-commerce goods. From May 2, all such shipments from China and Hong Kong will face a 120 per cent import duty, ending their duty-free entry. A per item duty will rise from $75 to $100 from May 2 to May 31. From June 1 onwards, the per item duty will go up further to $200. According to the report, other countries retain de minimis privileges. However, the window of opportunity could be small, as the US administration has hinted at expanding these restrictions in the future.
 
As far as reforms are concerned, the report said that India’s current trade system is still geared towards large, traditional exporters and not small online sellers. For these e-commerce players, red tape often outweighs support. Indian banks remain a major hurdle for exporters as they struggle to handle the high volume and small-value nature of e-commerce exports.
 
That apart, unlike large exporters, e-commerce sellers often lack access to affordable loans. While big players get 7–10 per cent interest loans and purchase-order based financing, small online sellers pay 12–15 per cent and are left out of public credit programmes. Including them under priority sector lending could help level the playing field, the report said.

More From This Section

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

'Zero-for-zero' tariff under proposed India-US BTA unlikely: Report

Exports, Export

US curbs on Chinese goods open export window for Indian e-sellers: GTRI

toys, toys export, children's toys

US-China tariff war opens door for India to emerge as global toy export hub

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, EU to negotiate FTA by year-end, says German envoy Ackermann

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

India to be carefully watching developments in US-China trade war

Topics : Chinese firms Indian exports India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon