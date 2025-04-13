Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 06:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to be carefully watching developments in US-China trade war

According to the foreign policy expert, due to this trade war, there would emerge both opportunities and challenges for India

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

"I think India is going to be watching very carefully what the developments are in US-China trade war. (File Image)

As the US and China engage in a tariff war, Tanvi Madan, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, said on the sidelines of the Carnegie Global Tech Summit that India is going to be carefully watching these developments. She also spoke about the increasing Indo-US partnership across areas such as security cooperation.

Speaking to ANI on the impact of the trade war between the US and China, Tanvi Madan said, "I think India is going to be watching very carefully what the developments are in US-China trade war. Some have even called it a trade embargo given the nature and the scale of the tariffs." 

 

She said that as a result of this, there would emerge both opportunities and challenges for India.

"There will be places where there is an opportunity for India. For example, there are certain Indian products that if there's a US-India deal, might actually get better access to the market or even replace certain Chinese products."

Speaking on the challenges for India, she noted that "India exports a lot to the US and it imports a lot from China." She noted that issues such as dumping of goods, could take place. "If China can't export to the US, where are those products going to go? Either they'll come to places like India or they'll go to other markets, Europe, the global South, where India also has markets and so we'll have to compete at a different level. So I think watching very carefully, but I think on India, China, it's going to open up certain opportunities and certain challenges. India."

Speaking about the Indo-US cooperation, she noted that since the 26/11 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of both Indians and Americans, there has been increased collaboration between the law enforcement, homeland security, counterterrorism collaboration, working Groups on terrorism designation, legal work in terms of how to actually reconcile the extradition requests, amongst others.

"So I think you're seeing the signs of both a broader cooperation, cooperative relationship and the benefits of that, but also very specific counterintelligence, counterterrorism and intelligence cooperation and homeland security cooperation over the ages," Madan said.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 6:21 AM IST

