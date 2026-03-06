US grants India 30-day waiver to buy Russian crude amid West Asia crisis

The waiver comes even as India's imports of Russian-grade crude skyrocketed to 1.37 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the first six days of March, 30 percent more than 1.04 mbpd imported from Russia in the entire last month, February 2026, fresh data sourced from trade data intelligence firm Kpler showed. The waiver ends on April 4, 2026, according to an order by Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury.

"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement posted on social media platform X Friday.

Indian refiners have so far lifted only non-sanctioned Russian oil cargoes, as the US order does not clarify whether the waiver permits import of sanctioned oil, said two people familiar with the development. “The legal teams of oil companies are currently vetting the order to get better understanding of the matter,” a government official said.

In November 2025, the US President Donald Trump had sanctioned two major Russian oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, which accounted for around 60 per cent of Moscow’s crude oil supplies to India. The countries' refiners have not bought crude oil from the sanctioned entities since then.

The discounts on Russian oil, which were around $10 a barrel prior to the crisis in West Asia, have completely eroded and are now available at a premium to Indian refiners, the official added. Despite pressure from the West, Russia has remained India’s top crude oil supplier in February as Indian refiners bought 1.04 million bpd in the month.

The short-term measure by the US would not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea, said Bessent.

“India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage," Bessent said.

Experts believe the waiver, coupled with the ongoing clearing of stranded oil cargoes at the sea, could boost India's oil imports from Russia to as high as 2.0 mbpd soon, a level last seen in June 2025.

"With the waiver now in place, Indian refiners could quickly resume purchases, potentially pushing Russian inflows around 1.6 to 2 mbpd in the near term. While this provides a short-term logistical buffer, it cannot fully offset India’s 2.6 mbpd exposure to Middle Eastern crude, and competition from Chinese buyers for the same Russian barrels will limit the upside," said Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst at Kpler.

As of early March, around 130 million barrels of Russian crude is floating on the water, including significant volumes across the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Suez routes, and around Singapore, which could potentially be redirected toward Indian ports if commercial deals are finalised.

With nearly 50 percent of India’s crude imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the country remains highly exposed to potential supply disruptions and the US waiver allowing additional purchases of Russian crude offers only short-term relief, Ritolia said.

"Indian refiners had already been importing around 1 mbpd of Russian crude in recent months, meaning the waiver effectively acts as a green signal to lift volumes above this base load, particularly for cargoes currently delayed across key shipping routes," he said, adding that for refiners, renewed access to Russian crude would support feedstock security and margins but there has been no indication of product export curbs from the government.