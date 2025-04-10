US pause on reciprocal tariffs offers relief to some Indian exporters

Washington’s decision to temporarily pause reciprocal tariffs and continue with an additional 10 per cent baseline tariff on most countries is likely to offer relief to at least some exporters dealing exclusively with the American market.

On April 2, the United States (US) had announced the imposition of country-specific reciprocal tariffs from April 9. With the decision to levy a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, most American buyers had put orders on hold, forcing exporters to nearly stall production in some cases. Owing to the sharp rise in the tariff, buyers were seeking deep discounts.

