US tariff, discount demands threaten Indian exporters' profit margins

The profit margins of Indian companies are in danger of being hit by the 25 per cent tariff on exports to the United States (US) and possible discounts to boot.

Textile exporters from hubs like Tiruppur have indicated that buyers in the US are making a pitch for high discounts, urging Indian manufacturers to shoulder part of the financial strain of tariffs.

This is considering the fact that the average margin Indian exporters have for volume products is as low as 5 per cent, while that of fashion products is around 20 per cent.

Major US brands that source from