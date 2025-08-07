Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's gems and jewellery exports to US halted after 50% tariff hike

The US tariff hike on gems and jewellery exports from India has halted shipments, slashed market share and may lead to 1.25 lakh job losses in major export hubs

Although the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality
GJEPC estimates that a significant fall in exports from the Indian gems and jewellery sector may lead to the loss of around 1,25,000 jobs over the next four to five months.

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

The sweeping 50 per cent tariff announced by the US on India’s gems and jewellery exports has halted shipments, dealing a severe blow to this employment-intensive industry.
 
The first 25 per cent reciprocal tariff came into force on 7 August, taking the total duty to 31.5 per cent (including 5.5 per cent most favoured nation duty on jewellery, which was applicable even before April). From 27 August, another 25 per cent will be added, taking the effective duty to 55.5 per cent.
 
Exports to the US had already slowed in the April–June quarter (Q1), following the 10 per cent reciprocal
