India's gems and jewellery exports to US halted after 50% tariff hike

The sweeping 50 per cent tariff announced by the US on India’s gems and jewellery exports has halted shipments, dealing a severe blow to this employment-intensive industry.

The first 25 per cent reciprocal tariff came into force on 7 August, taking the total duty to 31.5 per cent (including 5.5 per cent most favoured nation duty on jewellery, which was applicable even before April). From 27 August, another 25 per cent will be added, taking the effective duty to 55.5 per cent.

Exports to the US had already slowed in the April–June quarter (Q1), following the 10 per cent reciprocal