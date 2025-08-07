Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India exploring new export markets amid US tariff hikes: MEA official

India exploring new export markets amid US tariff hikes: MEA official

India is scouting new export destinations in South Asia, Africa, and Latin America after US imposed additional tariffs on goods over Russian crude oil imports

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India is exploring new markets for its exports, both goods and services | Image: Bloomberg

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is exploring new markets for its exports—both goods and services—as a diversification strategy amid the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian exports, said Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs.
 
Ravi called the US decision to levy high tariffs a unilateral move without logic, but expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would yield mutually beneficial outcomes. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a conference on India–Brazil relations in Mumbai.
 
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods exported to the US, citing India's import of Russian crude oil. These are over and above the earlier 25 per cent duties, and will come into effect from 7 August 2025. The new duties will be enforced 21 days after the announcement.
 
 
Ravi said the higher tariffs do not significantly deter Indian industry. “We are looking at opportunities, but also new markets. So, if the US becomes difficult to export to, then you will automatically look at other opportunities—within our own region, in South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. These are potential areas. I think it’s very natural for countries to look for alternatives,” he said.
 
“It is a unilateral decision and I don’t think there was any logical reason in the way it was done. The US and India are strong strategic partners. We have had a complementary relationship all this while.”

Also Read

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Reliance flags crude supply risks amid US tariff blow on Indian exports

Donald trump, Tim Cook, glass plaque

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Exports, Export

Build competitiveness, diversify export markets amid US tariff scare: ACMA

BSE, stock market, sensex

Sensex, Nifty fall as Trump hikes tariffs, FIIs sell; what should you do?

 
Ravi added that leaders and businesses on both sides continue to explore opportunities and this may be a temporary phase. “The negotiations are still going on, so we are confident that solutions will be found in the course of time,” he said.
 
He confirmed that the Ministry of Commerce is leading the discussions. “Those negotiations have not stopped. They will continue and are very close to finding a solution. The momentum had taken a temporary pause, but it will continue,” Ravi said.
 
Responding to a question on India working with Brazil and other BRICS countries against the tariffs, Ravi noted that nations across the globe, including BRICS members, are affected. “When you are hurt or affected by tariff walls in one part of the world, countries will naturally look for alternatives. This is a temporary aberration—a problem that countries will face,” he said.
 
“But in the course of time, we are confident that the world will find solutions. Like-minded countries will look for cooperation and economic engagement that will be mutually beneficial for all sides,” Ravi added.
 

More From This Section

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

World is witnessing trade policy dislocation, says finance ministry

gross domestic product gdp

Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on Indian imports take effect

Ministry of External Affairs

India slams US 25% tariff as 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable'

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra urges India to turn tariff turmoil into "1991 moment"

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff India imports India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon