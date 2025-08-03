US tariffs on the horizon: Exporters seek rollout of promotion schemes

With the United States (US) set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 7, exporters have urged the government to shoulder a part of the burden and expedite the rollout of the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission that has been pending since its announcement.

The mission was announced in the Budget for 2025-26 (FY26) but has not been rolled out yet. This has raised concerns among exporters bracing for a potential hit not only from the impending tariffs but also from an unspecified penalty that may be imposed on India for its energy purchases from