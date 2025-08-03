Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US tariffs on the horizon: Exporters seek rollout of promotion schemes

US tariffs on the horizon: Exporters seek rollout of promotion schemes

₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission awaits Cabinet nod

exporters, trade, tariff
premium

India will face relatively higher tariffs as compared to most nations as New Delhi and Washington failed to finalise an interim trade agreement before US President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the United States (US) set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 7, exporters have urged the government to shoulder a part of the burden and expedite the rollout of the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission that has been pending since its announcement. 
The mission was announced in the Budget for 2025-26 (FY26) but has not been rolled out yet. This has raised concerns among exporters bracing for a potential hit not only from the impending tariffs but also from an unspecified penalty that may be imposed on India for its energy purchases from
Topics : Piyush Goyal United States US tariffs World Trade Organization US India relations Indian exports ICRA India Russia trade policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon