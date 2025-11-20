Uttar Pradesh govt exports electronics, IT products worth ₹1.27 trillion

Uttar Pradesh exported electronics and information technology (IT) products and services worth ₹1.27 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), signalling a rise in high-value exports.

The shipments of electronics were to the tune of ₹45,000 crore, jumping more than 11 times from ₹3,862 crore in FY17. Similarly, the value of IT exports was ₹82,000 crore, up from ₹55,711 crore in FY17.

Around 67 investment proposals totalling ₹15,477 crore have been received so far under the UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, which could create almost 150,000.

According to officials, incentives worth ₹430 crore have been approved so far, while 25 more proposals are