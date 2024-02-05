Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Various measures taken to reduce debt burden, strengthen economy: FM

The government's emphasis on increasing capital expenditure will not only boost the investments, but also return a higher GDP growth to lower the debt burden, she said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To bring down the debt burden, the government has taken various measures like increasing the tax revenue buoyancy, enhancing the public expenditure effectiveness, commitment to reducing fiscal deficit and augmenting the productive efficiency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
In addition to strengthening the financial system, the government has more than doubled its effective capital expenditure from Rs 6.57 trillion in 2020-21 to Rs 13.71 trillion and Rs 14.97 trillion in 2023-24 (BE) and 2024-25 (BE), respectively, to crowd in private investments, she said in the Lok Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government's emphasis on increasing capital expenditure will not only boost the investments, but also return a higher GDP growth to lower the debt burden, she said.
Simultaneously, she said, the state governments have been incentivised to increase their capital spending through measures like 50-year interest-free capex loans and front-loading of tax devolution instalments.
Various other measures like reduction of the corporate tax rate, liberalisation of foreign direct investment, and enhancement of ease of doing business have created supportive conditions for sustained growth in private investment, she said.
As a result, the overall investment rate in the economy consolidated at 29.2 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 and further improved to 29.8 per cent in 2023-24 as per the advance estimates by NSO, she said.
Impacted by Covid-19, the debt to GDP ratio increased to 89.6 per cent at the end of the pandemic year 2020-21.
After a sharp rise in government debt in 2020-21 on account of the revenue shortfall and additional spending requirements due to the pandemic, the general government debt relative to GDP has gradually declined over the last two years to reach around 81 per cent at the end of March 2023 (provisional), she said.
Buoyant revenue collection, rebalancing of spending from revenue to capital expenditure and robust real GDP growth in the post-pandemic years have led to a decline in the government debt relative to GDP, she added.
Replying to another question, Sitharaman said more than 46.15 crore loans amounting to Rs 27.38 trillion have been sanctioned to the borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMYY) as of January 26, 2024.

Also Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President ahead of Budget speech

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Buoyant demand pushes India's services PMI to 6-month high in January

India, China have strong economic, cultural connections says Chinese envoy

Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

India's Russian oil import hits 12-mth low, long-term appetite intact

Need more 'SBI-sized' banks: Nirmala Sitharaman on India's economic push

Complaints with regard to the implementation of PMMY are redressed in consultation with respective banks. The complaints received at the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) are also being taken up with respective banks for redressal within the prescribed timelines, she said.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has been successful in increasing banking penetration to promote financial inclusion across the country, she said in a separate reply.
A total of 51.61 crore Jan-Dhan accounts with a deposit balance of Rs 2,17,218 crore have been opened as of January 17, 2024, under PMJDY, the minister said.
Of the total, 28.60 crore (55.5 per cent) Jan-Dhan accounts belong to women, and about 34.41 crore (66.8 per cent) PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Economy of India GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon