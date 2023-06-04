close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We are in inter-ministerial consultation for e-comm policy: DPIIT secy

An inter-ministerial consultation is going on to frame an e-commerce policy which would help in providing a conducive environment for inclusive growth of sector, a top govt official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
e-commerce

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An inter-ministerial consultation is going on to frame an e-commerce policy which would help in providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of the sector, a top government official said.

Secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that broadly the intention is to make the policy work along with the consumer protection rules and not in conflict with each other.

The policy aims to prepare strategies for providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of e-commerce sector through a streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technologies, integration of supply chains and enhancing exports through this medium.

"We are in the process of inter-ministerial consultation (to frame the policy)," Singh told PTI.

He said that the consumer protection rules and this policy will be separate, but they will not be in conflict with each other and in fact they will be entirely in agreement with each other.

The policy would act as an overarching framework as compared to the e-commerce rules.

Also Read

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Covid won't impact fast-growing retail sector in 2023, says EY's Angshuman

DPIIT seeks views of ministries on draft national retail trade policy

379 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.64 trillion in April

FPIs investment hit 9-month high in May on strong domestic macro-outlook

88% wage payment under MNREGS done through ABPS in May: Govt data

FPI invest Rs 43,838 cr in India in May, likely to continue in June

Two-thirds of funds lie unutilised by North-East ministry in FY23: CGA

When asked about the demand for domestic retailers for a clarification in the policy of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the e-commerce sector, the secretary said that the policy will try to address some of those issues of more effectively enforcing the norms.

On any consideration about a regulator for the sector, he said there is no immediate move on that.

Traders' body CAIT (Confederation of All Indian Traders) had asked for the roll-out of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.

CAIT has alleged that foreign online retailers violate norms of the FDI (foreign direct investment) in commerce and the government should take action against those who are indulging in malpractices.

The government permits FDI in the marketplace model of e-commerce and is not allowed in the inventory-based model. The onus of compliance of the provisions are on the infested company and any violation of FDI regulations are covered by the penal precisions of the FEMA (foreign exchange management act).

While the RBI administers the Act, the enforcement directorate is the authority for the implementation of FEMA and takes up investigations in cases of contravention of the law.

Further, the regulatory framework for the digital/e-commerce sector is still evolving in the country. The sector is governed by the Information Technology Act, Consumer protection Act, FDI policy on e-commerce sector, and Competition Act.

Certain proposals such as Digital India Act and competition law besides the policy are also under consideration of various ministries/departments of the government. The concerns of the domestic retailers would be adequately addressed under these proposed legislations.

The DPIIT is also working on a national retail trade policy, which is in the process of inter-ministerial consultation.

"We are working on that," Singh said.

It aims to lay down broad guidelines for creating a conducive environment for fuelling and streamlining the growth of the physical retail sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DPIIT e-commerce rules

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FPIs investment hit 9-month high in May on strong domestic macro-outlook

FPIs
2 min read

88% wage payment under MNREGS done through ABPS in May: Govt data

jobs, wages, wage payment, villagers
3 min read

FPI invest Rs 43,838 cr in India in May, likely to continue in June

FPI
2 min read

Two-thirds of funds lie unutilised by North-East ministry in FY23: CGA

funds
3 min read

Will increase passenger capacity on railways by 3 billion: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
2 min read

Most Popular

Guilty will not be spared: PM after inspecting Odisha train accident site

narendra modi
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Train accidents surged 37% in FY23 despite Budget push for safety

Odisha train crash
4 min read

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM

Odisha train crash
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon