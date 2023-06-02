Two-thirds of funds lie unutilised by North-East ministry in FY23: CGA

This comes at a time when the central government is pushing for the development of the northeastern region. Out of the revised budgetary allocation of Rs 2,754 crore for FY23, only Rs 989 crore (35.9 per cent) was utilised by the ministry, according to the provisional estimates of CGA.

Nearly two-thirds of funds allocated to the eight hilly states of the North-East (N-E), according to the revised estimates (RE) for FY23, remained unutilised by the ministry of development of the northeastern region, the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.