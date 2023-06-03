close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

88% wage payment under MNREGS done through ABPS in May: Govt data

In a statement, the ministry also said that out of the total 14.28 crore active beneficiaries, Aadhaar has been seeded for 13.75 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
jobs, wages, wage payment, villagers

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

About 88 per cent of wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) was made through the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) in May, the Union rural development ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry also said that out of the total 14.28 crore active beneficiaries, Aadhaar has been seeded for 13.75 crore. Against these seeded Aadhaar, 12.17 crore have been authenticated and 77.81 per cent are now already eligible for ABPS, it said.

In May, about 88 per cent of the wage payment was made through the ABPS, the ministry said. Under the MNREGS, the ABPS has been in use since 2017.

"After almost universal availability of Aadhaar number to every adult population, now the Government of India decided to extend ABPS for beneficiaries under the (employment) scheme. The payment will land through ABPS only to the account associated with ABPS, which means that it is a safer and faster way of payment transfer," the ministry said.

National Payments Corporation of India data shows that there is a higher success percentage to the extent of 99.55 per cent or above where Aadhaar is enabled for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). In case of account-based payment such success is about 98 per cent, the data shows.

The rural development ministry said according to the Unique Identification Authority of India, more than 98 per cent of adults have an Aadhaar number. It added that individuals who do not have one should visit appropriate agencies.

Also Read

Labour ministry looking to replace 'minimum wage' by 'living wage': Report

Moderna CEO criticised for earning 12,000 times of a minimum wage worker

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

Australia raises minimum wage by 5.75% amid inflation effective from July 1

What is a living wage?

FPI invest Rs 43,838 cr in India in May, likely to continue in June

Two-thirds of funds lie unutilised by North-East ministry in FY23: CGA

Will increase passenger capacity on railways by 3 billion: Vaishnaw

WTO ruling on IT products: India, EU to jointly defer appeal by 3 months

Govt permits import of pet coke as raw material for lithium-ion batteries

States have been requested to organise camps and follow-up with beneficiaries under the MGNREGS to achieve 100 per cent ABPS, the ministry said.

"The ministry has made it clear to all the states that the beneficiary who comes for work should be requested to provide the Aadhaar number but will not be refused work on this basis. If a beneficiary does not demand for work, in such case her/his status about eligibility for ABPS does not affect the demand for work," it said.

The ministry added that job cards cannot be deleted on the basis that a MGNREGS worker is not eligible for ABPS.

"Mahatma Gandhi NREGA is a demand driven Scheme and is affected by various economic factors. Proper ecosystem for ABPS is in place. Considering the benefits of ABPS for beneficiaries, this is the best system to be followed for the payment," it said.

"Aadhaar-based payment system is nothing but a route through which the payment is getting credited in the account of beneficiaries. There are well defined steps adopted in this system and role of beneficiaries, field functionaries and all other stakeholders is clearly defined," the ministry said.

It said that ABPS is helping genuine beneficiaries to get their due payment and is instrumental in curbing corruption by weeding out fake beneficiaries.

The ministry also said the step was taken after it was noted that in many cases due to frequent changes in bank account number by a beneficiary and new account number not being updated by the programme officer, several transactions of wage payment were rejected by destination bank branch.

In consultation with different stakeholders, it was found that to avoid such rejections, ABPS is the best route for making wage payment through DBT. It will help the beneficiaries in getting their wage payment on time, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MNRE Aadhar card

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FPI invest Rs 43,838 cr in India in May, likely to continue in June

FPI
2 min read

Two-thirds of funds lie unutilised by North-East ministry in FY23: CGA

funds
3 min read

Will increase passenger capacity on railways by 3 billion: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
2 min read

WTO ruling on IT products: India, EU to jointly defer appeal by 3 months

World Trade Organisation, WTO
2 min read

Govt permits import of pet coke as raw material for lithium-ion batteries

Pet coke
2 min read

Most Popular

At least 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed. Photo: PTI
5 min read

Train accidents surged 37% in FY23 despite Budget push for safety

Odisha train crash
4 min read

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

India Inc earnings see sharp slowdown in FY23; non-BFSI profits contract

Photo: Freepik
4 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon