Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Why India's shot at self-sufficiency in pulses could boil down to imports

Between 2016 and 2023, the average annual production of all pulses in India rose from 16-18 million tonnes to 22-25 million tonnes

pulse
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
A few weeks back, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also India’s first co-operation minister, underscored the need for the country to become self-sufficient in pulses to ensure not a single kilogram is imported from January 2028 onwards. He was speaking at an event to launch a portal for pre-registration of farmers for purchase of tur from them directly either at the minimum support price (MSP) or at market rate, whichever is higher.

“Grow pulses, don’t worry about prices,” Shah said. A similar pre-registration for direct sales by farmers will be unveiled shortly for urad and masoor, as well as maize.

This

Also Read

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Can allied sectors save agriculture from the blushes in FY24?

Annual registration required for IT hardware importers under new system

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g

Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping firms worry Indian refiners

Commerce department mulls strategy to help industry leverage FTAs better

Ayodhya's youth to grab boom in job opportunities post-Ram temple opening

State revenue grows 5% till Nov against 17.4 budgeted for FY24: Report

Gates Foundation CEO hails India's economic growth, philanthropic market

Topics : pulses importers Pulse prices agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon