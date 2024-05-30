Why the unorganised sector, thanks to e-rickshaws, leads India's EV growth

October of 2014 was a defining moment for last-mile mobility in the country. The feudal practice of plying on a paddle rickshaw pulled by humans was to go away with the advent of electric rickshaws, or e-ricks, as the GenZ of Delhi University likes to call them.



Running on a battery, these e-rickshaws are a design amalgamation of a Kinetic Luna and a shrunk Vikram tempo. With a government-approved definition announced then, the e-rickshaws soon took over the streets: From Metro parking to crowded markets, from capital cities to Tier III towns.



What has not changed in the last decade