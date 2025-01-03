Widening the security net: Framework for gig workers set for June launch

To provide welfare and social security net to millions of gig and platform workers, the labour ministry is considering launching a “framework for social security coverage” by June this year, senior government officials told Business Standard.

“While the labour codes are not yet in place, the government is committed to ensure that the burgeoning gig workforce is not deprived of its rights. The new comprehensive framework is expected to be introduced by June this year,” one of the officials said.

Under the new framework, the government may introduce unique identity numbers for gig workers, allowing them to work seamlessly across