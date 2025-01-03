Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Widening the security net: Framework for gig workers set for June launch

Widening the security net: Framework for gig workers set for June launch

Labour lawyer B C Prabhakar said that since the new labour codes are not yet implemented, it is pertinent that the government come up with a holistic framework for welfare of this bulging workforce

chart
Premium

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To provide welfare and social security net to millions of gig and platform workers, the labour ministry is considering launching a “framework for social security coverage” by June this year, senior government officials told Business Standard.
 
“While the labour codes are not yet in place, the government is committed to ensure that the burgeoning gig workforce is not deprived of its rights. The new comprehensive framework is expected to be introduced by June this year,” one of the officials said. 
Under the new framework, the government may introduce unique identity numbers for gig workers, allowing them to work seamlessly across
Topics : social security gig economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon