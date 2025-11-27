Bigg Boss 19 voting trends: Who is leading, who is at risk ahead of finale?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bigg Boss 19 draws closer to its finale, and the anticipation for the show is at an all-time high. This segment of the wildly popular show has captured viewers' attention on TV and social media since it began in August. What started as another season has now turned into one of the most gripping instalments of the reality show.

The Top 8 competitors – Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha – have upped their game as the tournament draws nearer to conclusion. Viewers have been enthralled by their tactics, alliances, and emotional highs and lows, making this contest stage unmissable.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who has the 'lowest' votes?

There is a lot of tension in the Bigg Boss house with just two weeks until the grand finale. As the competitors attempt to maintain composure while demonstrating their deservingness of the top prize, every choice and job is crucial. Every disagreement and coalition is becoming more and more important as the strain increases.

Shehbaz and Malti are in a difficult position because their online support appears to be weaker. Even if these trends are unofficial, they have undoubtedly increased expectation and excitement.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who has 'strong' votes?

Heated debates have been triggered by the recent nominations, and early internet trends point to a frontrunner. Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt, who are holding solid places, are closely behind Gaurav Khanna, who is becoming the clear favourite.

Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More continue to receive conflicting reactions in the middle of the leaderboard. Each vote is crucial for these contenders this week since even a small change in votes might drastically change their positions.

Bigg Boss 19 Current Voting Trend Positions

• Gaurav Khanna

• Pranit More

• Farrhana Bhatt

• Ashnoor Kaur

• Amaal Mallik

• Malti Chahar

• Tanya Mittal

• Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19 Bottom 3 (As of Now): Find out who is expected to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 today

• Malti Chahar

• Tanya Mittal

• Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19?

August 24 marked the debut of Bigg Boss 19. JioHotstar streams the reality show every day at 9 PM, while Colours TV broadcasts it later at 10:30 PM. The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is rapidly approaching.

More about Bigg Boss 19 voting trends

The stakes have increased due to this week's twist, as all eight contestants could be evicted. Fans and housemates alike were taken aback by this sudden event, which made the voting process fierce. The deadline for supporters to cast their ballots is Friday, November 28 at 10 am.

There has never been a fiercer competition for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Fans are anxious to know who will advance to the final rounds because every candidate has been nominated for eviction.

Every hour spent inside the house is vital as the season draws to a close, with strategy and alliances taking centre stage. With spectators captivated by every turn, the countdown to the finale is underway.