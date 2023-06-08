close

Will banks become risk-averse in the quest to seek a governance premium?

India Inc will have to pencil in Mint Road's stress on the governance premium in bank lending

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reset the corporate governance template for banks during its twin interactions with the boards of state-run and private banks last month. Boards are to be more vigilant and the scope for chief executive officers to impose their writ is to be curtailed. The issues highlighted by Governor Shaktikanta Das, and Deputy Governors Rajeshwar Rao and M K Jain, will almost certainly act as a guide in Mint Road’s next inspection cycle.
“Governance premium”, therefore, is in the spotlight. Raising financial resources would not be a constraint for banks with robust governance frameworks because they can command a governance premium. “This premium, in turn, will be driven by the quality of leadership at the top,” said Das. Rao put it in context: “As we strive to become a developed country by 2047, financial institutions will need extraordinary amounts of financial resources.”
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

