WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

WPI-based inflation is in the negative territory for the fifth month in a row

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose to (-) 0.52 per cent in August as compared to (-) 1.36 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor on Thursday. WPI-based inflation, however, is significantly lower than the 12.48 per cent recorded in August 2022.  

The WPI-based inflation is in the negative territory for the fifth month in a row.

The month-on-month change in inflation in all commodities was 0.33 per cent as compared to 2.01 per cent in July. In the primary articles category, it is (-) 0.43 per cent, down from 8.18 per cent in July. 

In the fuel and power category, the MoM change is 2.96 per cent, higher than (-) 0.62 per cent in July. The wholesale inflation in manufactured products rose to (-) 2.37 per cent in August as compared to (-) 2.51 in July.

The food index saw a sharp fall to (-) 0.85 per cent from 7.20 per cent in July. 

Earlier, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, commonly called retail inflation, for the month of August came at 6.83 per cent as against a high of 7.44 per cent in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

It was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation fell to 9.94 per cent in August against 11.51 per cent in July. Rural inflation was on the higher side at 7.02 per cent, compared to urban inflation at 6.59 per cent in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the CPI-based inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

