Delisting from futures doesn't have big impact on price movement in chana

Chana futures have been banned from August 16, 2021

chana, chickpeas, gram

Representative Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Chana prices have risen steadily since the past few weeks before softening a bit due to revival of monsoon over the main pulses growing areas. The rise in prices have come despite a ban, lasting over a year, on futures which once again brings to the question  whether futures are responsible for price rise or if it is a direct effect of demand and supply playing in the market. Data shows that price rise in chana in the past few months have been more than they have in the preceding months before the ban. Chana futures have been banned from August 16, 2021.

Topics : Chana Prices chana Indian monsoon chana futures

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

