Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

RBI decides to include corporate bond under Held to Maturity category

Move to deepen corp bond market

corporate governance

Representative Image

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to include corporate bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio might deepen this market and make these securities more attractive for investors.

Securities acquired with the intention and objective of holding to maturity would be classified under the HTM category, and not be required to be marked to market (MTM), the regulator said.

“Banks collectively were so far not buying corporate bonds as the fear of MTM was a deterrent,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of Investment Grade Group at JM Financial. “The RBI guidelines, and corporate bonds becoming eligible for HTM classification will encourage banks to step up their deployment in this asset class as credit to top-notch companies has pricing issue. This is a good alternative to credit. We expect most banks with active treasury that couldn’t lend to companies due to pricing issues to be encouraged.”

On Tuesday, the RBI announced revised investment norms for scheduled commercial banks. From April 1, 2024, when these new norms take effect, banks will classify their entire investment portfolio (except investments in their own subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates) under three categories – HTM, available for sale (AFS), and fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL).

“This is a good step that will help in the development of both secondary and primary markets in corporate bonds. There will be good demand in the corporate bond market,” said Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury, IDBI Bank. “And now there is no upper cap in HTM. Earlier, it was 23 per cent. So, it will help the corporate bond market.”

The investment classification principles aren't based on the criteria used for differentiating between the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and non-SLR securities, said RBI. “Accounting classification is based on the objective with which the security was acquired and the SPPI criterion. Therefore, SLR and non-SLR securities that meet solely payments of principal and interest (SPPI) criteria can be classified under HTM, AFS, or HFT, depending on the objective with which they were acquired.”

Also Read

Non-SLR bond inclusion in HTM expected to deepen corporate bond market

Banks may increase HTM holdings to reduce treasury book volatility

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Global Biofuel Alliance can turn India into export hub for SAF: Puri

India's gold imports surges 40%, threatens to blow out trade deficit

BOI raises Rs 2,000 cr in capital via Tier II bonds to fuel business growth

Cabinet approves expansion of Ujjwala Yojana to 7.5 mn more connections

IT companies' forex revenue exceeds earnings of other manufacturers in FY23


Market participants believe that the spread between corporate and government bonds might narrow due to increased demand for the former.

According to RBI data, scheduled commercial banks invested around Rs 11 trillion in corporate bonds in 2022, of which Rs 7.6 trillion was invested by public-sector banks. “Corporate bond inclusion in the HTM category should help deepen the corporate bond market and squeeze the corporate bond spreads,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global.

However, investment in non-SLR with an original maturity of less than one year is not allowed.

“Banks shall not invest in non-SLR securities of original maturity of less than a year. Provided that this restriction shall not apply to investments in commercial paper, certificates of deposit and non-convertible debentures with original or initial maturity up to one year issued by companies (including non-banking financial companies) which are covered under RBI guidelines,” the RBI said.

Chart

Topics : Reserve Bank of India corporate bonds RBI

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon