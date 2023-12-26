Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Visiting heads of US-based companies in India are often surprised at how rapidly they get a return call from New Delhi to meet them. Usually held with the highest levels of the government, the discussions now rarely focus on the size of the foreign direct investment but on the technology content of a deal.

“Our CEO was already at the New Delhi airport, ready to fly out when we got a call from Raisina Hill, asking if he could extend his stay till the next morning”, said a person in one of the key technology company, who handled the visit.