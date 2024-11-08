Business Standard
AIAPGET counselling 2024: Stray vacancy round choice filling schedule out

The online registration process for the AIAPGET Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024 will end on November 10, 2024. The seat allotment for AIAPGET results will be announced on November 13, 2024

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has activated the AYUSH PG counselling registration 2024 link for stray vacancy round admission at aaccc.gov.in until November 10, 2024. Students who have not completed the AYUSH PG stray round counselling registration must first complete it and then undertake the choice filling and locking process.
 
The counselling committee activated the AYUSH PG counselling registration 2024 link for stray vacancy round admission at aaccc.gov.in. This process will help candidates get admission in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, and National Institutes All India Quota (AIQ) AYUSH PG seats.
 
Students who participated in the stray vacancy round can enter choices through the link given online. The last date for candidates to enter the allotment choices is November 10, 2024.
 
 
The AIAPGET Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024 online registration will end on November 10, 2024. The choice is the filling and locking process to be activated from November 7 to 10, 2024. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 13, 2024. Students must report at the allotted colleges from November 14-18, 2024

How to apply for apply AIAPGET Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates must complete the online registration process before submitting choices for the allotment round. Here are the steps to complete the process:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., accc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the New Registration link.
  • Enter your required details to create your login credentials. 
  • Then, log in to enter your allotment choices. 
  • The choices entered should be in the order of preference for allotment.
  • You can save the option and click on the submit button.

