CAT 2024: Admit cards to be released on website today, check details

The IIM Calcutta will announce admit cards for the CAT 2024 today from the official website. CAT 2024 will be conducted on November 24 in multiple cities across India

CAT 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Today, the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) admit cards will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Using their login information, candidates who have enrolled for the exam can get their admission cards from the official website. The official website, iimcat.ac.in, will host the admit cards.
The date of CAT 2024 is set for November 24 in multiple Indian cities. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other prestigious business institutions in India administer the test to applicants for postgraduate, fellowship, and doctoral-level management programs.

IIM CAT 2024: Steps to download admit card

Step 1. Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in
 
Step 2. On the homepage, press on the link 'CAT 2024 Admit Card'
Step 3. A new page will display on the screen
Step 4. Fill in your credentials and press 'Submit'

Step 5. View and download the admit card
Step 6. Print a hard copy of the admit card for future use. 

IIM CAT 2024: Insights 

The three components of the CAT exam are Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. With a total score of 198 marks, the 2024 CAT question paper will consist of two different question types: multiple-choice (MCQ) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions.
CAT results are accepted by more than 1,000 MBA schools, including 21 IIMs. FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai are notable non-IIM B-schools.

CAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum score of 50% of the possible points, or its equivalent CGPA, in order to apply for the CAT 2024 admission exam. For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD, the minimum qualifying score is 45% or its equivalent CGPA.

CAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The CAT 2024 test paper comprises of three sections:
    • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
    • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
    • Quantitative Ability (QA)
Applicants will have a total of 120 minutes to end the examination, with 40 minutes allocated to each segment. Switching between segments during the examination is not allowed.
 

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

