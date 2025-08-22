Friday, August 22, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / AP DSC 2025: Merit list to be out today for 16,347 posts; how to apply

AP DSC 2025: Merit list to be out today for 16,347 posts; how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh DSC Merit List 2025 for 16,347 teaching positions will be released today on apdsc.apcfss.in. Interviews and document verification will be held for the shortlisted candidates

AP DSC 2025

AP DSC 2025 to be out today soon

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AP DSC Merit List 2025 will be made public by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) today, August 22, 2025, on its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. Although the scores and scorecards were previously made public, the merit list is now being provided to select candidates for teaching openings across the state.
 
After the merit list is released, interviews and document verification will be the next steps for shortlisted candidates.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Posts

The merit list will include chosen candidates for many teaching and administrative vacancies under the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education, such as:
  • Principals
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
  • Physical Education Teachers (PET)
  • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
  • Physical Directors (PD) in AP Model and Residential Schools
  • School Assistants (Languages and Non-Languages)
  • Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs).

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Vacancy Details

  • School Assistants (SA) – 7,725
  • Physical Education Teachers (PET) – 132
  • Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) – 6,371
  • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – 1,781
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – 286
  • Principals – 52
 
Total Vacancies: 16,347 teaching posts.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to check the result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in, the official AP DSC website.
  • Step 2: Choose the link for the Merit List/Result 2025.
  • Step 3: Type in your captcha code, password, and username.
  • Step 4: You can check and download the district-by-district merit list after logging in.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Selection process

Merit list will be ready using a weightage system:
 
- 80% weightage – Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT)
- 20% weightage – AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
 
Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for:
 
- Personal interview
- Document verification
 
Final selection will be based on the results of the above-mentioned stages.
 

 

 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

