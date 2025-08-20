NCERT introduces free online class 12th mathematics course, details inside

12th Online Math NCERT Free Classes: Mathematics is more than just numbers on a page — it strengthens the brain, enhances logical reasoning, and builds problem-solving abilities. These skills extend far beyond classrooms, forming the foundation for careers in fields like engineering, research, and data science, where a strong command of math is indispensable.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a free online mathematics course on the government's SWAYAM site to assist class 12 students who do not have access to private tuition or coaching. This course is specifically made to dispel misconceptions, reinforce ideas, and enhance problem-solving skills. Students can use the official SWAYAM website to register online.
How to register for the NCERT free online class 12th math course?
• Go to the official SWAYAM portal or download the mobile app.
• Make an account or log in.
• Find the NCERT Class 12 Mathematics course. More information can be found at https://ciet.ncert.gov.in/drive/moocs-on-swayam.
• Register for free.
• Access the study material.
• Successfully finish the final exam to earn a certificate.
About the NCERT free online class 12th math course
The goal of the course is to assist students in resolving questions, solidifying ideas, and becoming proficient in addressing problems. The official website, SWAYAM Mathematics Course Link, is where students can sign up for the course.
Important Class 12 subjects are covered in the course, such as inverse trigonometric functions, matrices, determinants, continuity and differentiability, applications of derivatives, and relations and functions. It has a week-by-week structure and consists of e-texts, video lessons, self-assessment questions, and other online resources for further education.
Course layout for NCERT free class 12th math online classes
Chapter 1: Relations and Functions
Modules: Relations and Types, Bijective Functions, Composition of Functions, Invertible Functions, Binary Operations
Assignment 1
Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Assignment 2
Chapter 3: Matrices
Assignment 3
Chapter 4: Determinants
Assignment 4
Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability
Assignment 5
Chapter 6: Applications of Derivatives.
What’s next for NCERT free online classes for class 12th students?
A final evaluation will be given to students at the end of the course to gauge their general comprehension. The program seeks to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality mathematical education so that all students, regardless of background, can develop the abilities necessary to succeed both academically and professionally.