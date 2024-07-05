Business Standard
BITSAT 2024: Session 2 Result out at website; download scorecard by July 11

Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani, has announced the BITS Admission Test 2024 (BITSAT) results for session 2 on the official website at bitsadmission.com

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the second session of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 have been announced by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. The students who took the test can download the results by visiting the official site at bitsadmission.com. 
They are expected to fill in their application number and password to get to the result. The official notice says that, "Moderation process for the BITSAT-2024 Session-2 is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated final scores, using the below link."
BITSAT 2024 Session 2 Result: Steps to Download

    • Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com
    • Press on the link for the BITSAT Session 2 Scorecard 2024 PDF on the homepage
    • Fill in the login credentials
    • View the results showcased on the screen
    • Download and print the result for future use 
    • The BITSAT 2024 Session 2 result will include details like the candidate's name, subject-wise marks, roll number, name of the exam, minimum marks required, and qualifying status.

BITSAT 2024 Session 2: What’s next?

Students who qualify the BITS admission exam for session 2 will be considered for the BITSAT 2024 counselling process. On July 3, 2024, BITS Pilani closed the BITSAT 2024 counselling registration process. The authority will declare the admit list and wait list after Iteration I on July 8, 2024.

BITSAT 2024: Exam Structure

Physics, English Proficiency, Chemistry and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics are the four sections of the BITSAT BTech exam. Physics and Chemistry have 40 questions in each section, and the third section has two parts, each with 15 and 10 questions, respectively. The Mathematics area includes 45 questions. Each right answer carries three marks, while a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

BITSAT 2024 Result: Tie breaking policy

The authorities use the following tie-breaking policy when two or more candidates score the same on the BITSAT 2024 exam: 
Applicants with additional marks in mathematics, biology will get a higher position. If a tie persists, applicants with additional marks in physics will get a higher position. 
If a tie is still not resolved, the candidates who scored more in chemistry will get a higher rank. Should a tie still not break, even after the above steps, the PCB, PCM marks obtained in Class 12 will be used to resolve the tie.

Topics : Birla exam results science research education

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

