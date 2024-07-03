FMGE 2024: Admit Card to be out soon at natboard.edu.in, details inside

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely going to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 admit cards today, July 3. The official website at natboard.edu.in is where eligible candidates can download their hall tickets once they are released. FMGE is a licence exam held by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in India for Indian students who have completed their medical education abroad and wish to practise medicine in India. FMGE test is held twice a year in June and December for Indian and foreign-based residents of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FMGE Admit Card 2024

The NBEMS will hold the FMGE June 2024 on July 6. The test will be held in two shifts. The Part 1 examination will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the Part 2 will run from 2pm to 4pm The test will be conducted on a computer-based platform nationwide at 71 test centres in 50 test cities.





Also Read: AIAPGET 2024: Admit Card released at exam.nta.ac.in, details inside The candidates are expected to carry a printout of admit card given by the NBEMS and government-issued photo identification proof in original and in printed version. Those who do not have these documents will not be admitted.

FMGE 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website nbe.edu.in

• On the homepage, visit the FMGE tab

• Press on the FMGE June 2024 admit card link

• Login and download the admit card

• Take a printout for future use.

FMGE 2024: Exam pattern

One paper contains 300 multiple-choice questions for the examination. The paper will be delivered in two parts, each consisting of 150 questions that must be answered in 150 minutes, to be taken in a single day. There is a planned break between the two sections.

A computer network will be used to manage it in accordance with the prescribed scheme. Each question will have four choices in English language only. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), also called the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was presented by the Screening Test Regulations 2002.

FMGE 2024: Documents Details

• Certificate of primary medical qualification, provisional pass, or degree

• Apostille, verified by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been gotten

• Certificate of eligibility from the NMC, admission letter, and evidence that you qualify for the NEET-UG

• Evidence of citizenship

• Error in name, date of birth in documents submitted

• Steady documents for transfer starting with one medical institution to another

• Class 12 mark sheet and caste certificate.