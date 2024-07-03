AIAPGET 2024: Admit Card released at exam.nta.ac.in, details inside

The All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) admit card for 2024 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 3. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, by those who registered for the exam. To download the admit card, candidates will need their login information, such as their application number. The hall ticket will have the address of the candidate’s exam centre alongside different details. The AIAPGET city intimation slip was announced on July 1. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AIAPGET 2024: Steps to download Step 1: Visit the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

Step 2: Press the link that says “Admit Card Download for AIAPGET 2024” on the main page.

Step 3: Fill in your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Code on the login screen, then press “Submit.”

Step 4: The screen will be showcased on your AIAPGET 2024 admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card file and print it for future use.

AIAPGET 2024: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name

Roll number

Candidate photograph and signature

Exam centre name and address

Instructions for candidates

Application details

Reporting time

Exam schedule.

AIAPGET 2024: Important Dates

The NTA will use a computer-based test (CBT) for the entrance exam this year, and it will be held on July 6 at a number of testing locations across India and beyond. The AIAPGET 2024 registration began on April 16 and concluded on May 15, 2024. The exam fee had to be paid in full by May 16th.

AIAPGET: Marking pattern

Besides, there was a correction window accessible for making changes to the application form from May 17 to May 19, 2024. There will be two hours (120 minutes) assigned for the test. The test paper will contain 120 questions, and the maximum marks will be 480.

Four points will be awarded for each question. The applicant will get four marks for each right answer, and one mark will be deducted from the final score for each wrong answer.

AIAPGET: Helpline numbers

For any questions or explanations with respect to the test and the admit card, applicants can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or keep in touch with NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET: Overview

For admission to postgraduate programs in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, also known as AIAPGET, is administered. The AIAPGET exam is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The exam is held yearly through a computer-based mode. Applicants who qualify for the examination scoring the minimum cut off percentile can choose MS, MD, or PG diploma courses in the previously mentioned disciplines.

Admission for MS, MD, or PG diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy is given based on merit. The people who qualify AIAPGET 2024 will be called for a counselling round which is held by AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).