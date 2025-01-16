Business Standard

BSEB Class 12th 2025: Bihar board releases admit cards, view details

BSEB Class 12th 2025: Bihar board releases admit cards, view details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12th Admit Card. School principals and heads can download the admit card for the students through the official website

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

BSEB Class 12th 2025 Admit Card Out: Admit cards for the Intermediate final exams have been made available by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card for students who are scheduled to take the exam can be downloaded by principals and school heads via the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
 
The website does not allow students to download their admit cards immediately. To get the documents, they must go to their schools. 

BSEB Bihar 12th Board Admit Card 2025: How to download?

School heads can download the admit cards utilising their user IDs and passwords
 
 
Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Board website at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for Bihar board exam admit card 2025

Step 3: Essential details, including your school code, registration number etc
Step 4: The BSEB 12th admit card 2025 will be showcased on the screen, download it
Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for the later use.

BSEB Bihar board 2025: Important dates and timings 

Bihar board Class 12 Practical exams are from January 10–20. Internal exams and practical tests for class 10 are planned for January 21 and 23. Board of Bihar The dates of the Matric final exams are February 17–25, while the inter-theoretical exams are February 1–15. There will be two shifts for the exams like 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2025 will stay uploaded on the board's website till January 31, 2025. 
 

Topics : Bihar School Examination Board Bihar Bihar government education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd.
