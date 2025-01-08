Business Standard

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

BSEB has released the admit cards for the Class 10th, while the admit cards for 12th board exams are expected soon on their official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board 2025

Bihar board 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is ready to hold the class 10, 12 grade exams. The board has released the admit cards for the class 10th, while admit cards for 12th grade board exams are anticipated to be released by the board this week. 
 
Students planning to take the Bihar Board test in 2025 can download their matric exam admit cards from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com as soon as the admit cards are made available.
 
Students must provide their login information, including their application number, birthdate, and other details, in order to download their BSEB 2025 admit cards. Additionally, they can pick it up from their specific schools. 
 

Bihar board 10th Admit Card Out: 

The Bihar Board is reportedly planning to activate the admit card link shortly. This week, the portal will go live. The BSEB Class 10 admit card was released on January 8, 2025. You can download the admit card till January 15, 2025.  

Bihar board 12th Admit Card To Be Out:

 
However, the BSEB Class 12 admit card will be made available for download on January 21, 2025, and the window will remain open for 10 days until January 31, 2025. Using legitimate credentials, school administrators can download the admit card and provide hard copies to students.

Bihar Board Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned 

    • Student’s name
    • Roll number
    • Important instructions for the exam day
    • Institution name
    • Exam dates and timings
    • Exam center information. 

Bihar Board Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download 

    • Go to the official Bihar Board website.
    • Find the notification "Bihar Board Admit Card 2025."
    • Press on the link and provide the necessary details, including your school code, registration number, and date of birth.
    • The BSEB 10th/12th admit card 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of your hall ticket for the future.
 

Topics : Bihar School Examination Board Bihar BSEB education

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

