CGBSE Board Exam 2025: Timetable for class 10th, 12th out at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the class 10th, 12th timetable at cgbse.nic.in. As per the officials, class 10 exam will start from Mar 3 and 12th from Mar 28, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th timetable can be viewed by all appearing students on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
 
According to the official announcement, “Even if any government or local holiday is declared during the examination period, the exams will be conducted as scheduled."

CGBSE Board Exam 2025: Important dates 

The CGBSE Class 10 board exam is scheduled to start on March 3 and will conclude on March 24, 2025, according to the official datesheet. The exam will start with a first language examination and end with singing and painting exercises for applicants with disabilities. One shift, from 9 am to 12.15 pm, will be used for the Class 10 exam. 
 
 
While for Class 12th, the board exams for all streams will start on March 1 and conclude on March 28, 2025. There will be a Hindi paper at the start of the test and a psychology paper at the end. A single shift, from 9 am to 12.15 pm, will also be used for the Class 12 board exam. On all exam days, the Board will allow candidates in Classes 10 and 12th 15 minutes to read the question paper. 
 
The first and second-year D.Phy. Edu 2025 exams will start on March 1 and end on March 8. The exam for the second year will start on March 3 and end on March 10, 2025. Exams for both the first and second years will take place every day from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Steps to download

    • Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

    • Press on CGBSE Board Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.
    • A new PDF file will be showcased where candidates can view the exam dates.
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

