IIT Kanpur secures over 1,000 offers in first week of placement process

This comes after the legacy IIT revealed that it had recorded 579 offers on the first day of placements through a combination of campus placements and PPOs

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

The institute also stated that, so far, 22 students have received international job offers in the placement process, which commenced on December 1 | Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on Monday announced that over 1,000 offers were made to its students in the first week of placements, with 963 offers being accepted out of the 1,036 extended so far.
 
These numbers include both campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs).
 
The institute also stated that, so far, 22 students have received international job offers in the placement process, which commenced on December 1.
 
This comes after the legacy IIT revealed that it had recorded 579 offers on the first day of placements through a combination of campus placements and PPOs.
 
 
According to the institute, this year's placement process included recruiters from diverse sectors such as Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Intel, Qualcomm, FedEx, Meesho, BPCL, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, NPCI, SLB, Micron, and Reliance.
 
Commenting on the first week of the placement process, Manindra Agrawal, director of IIT Kanpur, said that sustained efforts by the Students’ Placement Office, such as strengthening alumni connections, engaging with startups, and expanding outreach to new recruiters, have been pivotal in driving the success of this placement season.

The legacy IIT is looking forward to maintaining the momentum, with Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office at IIT Kanpur, stating that the institute is optimistic that the academic year 2024-25 will be a landmark year in terms of placements and student success.
 
“By building new industry connections and exploring opportunities in emerging sectors, we have expanded the horizons for our students,” he added.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

