CGPSC (Main) exam results announced; check CGPSC result at psc.cg.gov.in

The CGPSC announced the (Main) written exam result. There are 210 vacancies in 19 different services. Check and download your result at psc.cg.gov.in

Results, Exam results

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
The Chattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC (Main) written examination results. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website, at psc.cg.gov.in.

According to a Times of India report, the CGPSC has announced 210 vacancies in 19 different services. The examination commission earlier has selected 3095 candidates for the State Service (Main) Examination-2022 after the preliminary examination results. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on May 11, 2023.

Previously, around 625 students were shortlisted for the interview round after their mains result. The date and other important information regarding the interviews for the selected candidates will be released separately on their official website.

When was the State Services (Main) Examination-2022 held?

The written exam for the State Services (Main) Examination -2022 was held in the course of over four days from June 15 to June 18, 2023. 

Candidates who were selected for the interview rounds need to complete their registration online through the commission's official website, psc.cg.gov.in. However, the date for marking the online seniority will be communicated separately.

Bring your original documents for CGPSC verification purposes

Moreover, all the selected candidates need to bring their original documents a day before the scheduled interview to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission for verification purposes. In case, the candidates failed to complete the verification purpose, the candidates then couldn't appear for the interview process.

How to check and download your CGPSC Main Exam Results?

  • Visit the official website, i.e., psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Check for the result Examination section and click on sections to proceed.
  • Check for the CGPSC main result and click on it.
  • The login page will open, thereafter, enter your roll number, registration number, or any other required information.
  • Click on the submit button and view your result.
  • You can download the result and take a printout for future reference.
First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

