New education policy connects education system to basic thinking: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the new education policy connects the education system to Indian basic thinking.

Amit Shah was speaking while attending the sixth convocation of the Indian Institute of Teacher Training (IITE) as the Chief Guest in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today.

"The new education policy changes India's education system and connects it to Indian basic thinking and paves the way for the flow of modern knowledge in the country... When the dimensions of ancient learning tradition and modern education are combined, then such an education policy is formed... This is the new education policy," Amit Shah said.

He further said, "Many new experiments are visible in the new education policy made under the leadership of PM Modi. This education policy is such an unparalleled education policy incorporating new dimensions of modern education along with the ancient education tradition, which is going to make our students the best in the world and take them to the forefront."

In his address, Amit Shah said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can think of making a Teachers' Education University.

"PM Modi has envisioned not only IITE but also Raksha Shakti University, Forensic Science University, Yoga University and Child University. He has holistically considered meeting the needs of all regions of the country through education", he said.

Shah said that the whole world thought of making doctors, engineers, management experts and scientists for education, but PM Modi has thought of making a professional teacher a complete teacher, a dedicated teacher and IITE was started.

He said that it is the responsibility of the students getting graduated today they must study the new education policy.

The Home Minister said that PM Modi has laid the foundation for making India great for the youth and teenagers of this country.

He said that those passing out from here today will spend their full time making the concept of the new education policy successful and will become teachers who prepare children and youth to create a great India.

Shah further said that today everything is available with modern technologies, Google and artificial intelligence, but a teacher only can make a child a good citizen and teach him about humanity and patriotism.

Many dignitaries including the Governor of Gujarat and Chancellor of IITE Acharya Devvrat were present on this occasion.