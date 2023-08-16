Confirmation

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today; Exams to be held on September 9, 10

NBEMS will close the online registration for NEET SS 2023 exams today. The NEET SS 2023 exams will take place on September 9 and 10 and the results will be declared on September 30

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close its online registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023 today, August 16. Candidates, who are eligible for the exam can apply on its official website, nbe.edu.in.

The form correction window for NEET SS 2023 exam will open on August 19 and shut on August 21. Candidates can change their deficient or incorrect photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions between August 26 and August 28.

Candidates who want to take admission in DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses need to give the NEET SS 2023 exam.

NEET SS 2023 Exam Date

The NEET SS 2023 exams will take place on September 9 and 10. The admit card for the examination will be released on September 4, 2023, and NEET SS 2023 results will be declared on September 30.

Candidates have to attempt 150 questions in 2.5 hours in NEET SS 2023 examination. Candidates will be asked questions from the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad speciality subject and from sub-speciality/systems/components of the primary feeder broad speciality subjects in the NEET SS examination.

There will be a 25 per cent negative marking which means one mark will be deducted for four incorrect answers. However, for unattempted questions, no marks will be deducted.

NEET SS 2023 Important Dates

Here are the important dates for NEET SS 2023
Application form filling date: July 27, 2023 to August 16, 2023
Application form correction date: August 19, 2023 to August 21, 2023
Date for correction in images of photographs, signatures and thumb impression: August 26, 2023 to August 28, 2023
Admit card release date: September 4, 2023
Exam Date: September 9, 2023 to September 10, 2023
Result Date: September 30

How to submit NEET SS 2023 Application Form online?

Here are the online registration steps to submit your NEET SS 2023 application form:

  • Visit the official website, i,e., nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on the "NEET SS 2023 application form" link.
  • Complete the basic requirements on the registration page to generate a user ID and password
  • Fill in the details in the NEET SS application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the fees and then submit the NEET SS application form.
  • You can download the confirmation page PDF for future reference.

Topics : Indian education NEET exams Entrance Exams education

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

