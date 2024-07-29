Counselling for NEET-UG to start from Aug 14, registration in first week

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, according to an MCC notice issued on Monday.

However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 110,000 MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Srinivas said.